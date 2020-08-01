1/
Michael Stephen TAYLOR
1966-02-03 - 2020-07-25
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Mike after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his mother Lillian (Henry), siblings Susan Irwin (Paul), Stephen (Hope) and their families. He will be forever missed by his sons Cole and Michael Jr. Predeceased by his father Keith and grandparents Paul and Doris Vella. Mike will also be missed by Amanda, many aunts, uncles, cousins and his many friends; especially missed by his life long friends Chris and Nick. A special thank you to Janet for your endless dedication and support. Mike's passion was racing; he embraced the sport and loved to race his own car. As per Mike's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. RIP Michael, you are now free of pain. On line condolences can be made at www.canadiancremation.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
