It is with great depth of sadness that the Stepien family announces the passing of Michael Stepien on August 27, 2020. In his 69th year; survived by his son, Nicholas and his daughters, Alicia (Steve) and Andrea, his granddaughter Hailey, his grandsons Chris, Jack and soon-to-be Griffin. Predeceased by his parents, sister Monique and daughter Natalie. His family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Monday from 2-5 p.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com