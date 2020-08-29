1/1
Michael Stepien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great depth of sadness that the Stepien family announces the passing of Michael Stepien on August 27, 2020. In his 69th year; survived by his son, Nicholas and his daughters, Alicia (Steve) and Andrea, his granddaughter Hailey, his grandsons Chris, Jack and soon-to-be Griffin. Predeceased by his parents, sister Monique and daughter Natalie. His family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Monday from 2-5 p.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved