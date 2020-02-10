|
|
Passed away suddenly at the Milton District Hospital. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Catherine McGillivray (Bonnell), his mother Shirley McGillivray (McDougal), his sister Susan Dumanski and his two nieces Chrisie (Mike) Dumanski and Sarah (Chris) Maitland. He will be greatly missed by all. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Michael to the Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020