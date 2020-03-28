|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by his beloved wife Jeannette. Cherished father of Margaret, Tommy and Cheryl. Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Myron. Michael retired from Stelco after many years of dedicated service. He will be dearly missed. As per his wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020