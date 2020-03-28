Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael SWISTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas SWISTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Thomas SWISTON Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by his beloved wife Jeannette. Cherished father of Margaret, Tommy and Cheryl. Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Myron. Michael retired from Stelco after many years of dedicated service. He will be dearly missed. As per his wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -