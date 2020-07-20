1/1
Michael Turchyn
Surrounded by his family, Michael passed away peacefully on July 19, in his 95th year. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved life and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He constantly impressed upon his family the importance of education, inclusiveness, respect for all and the importance of family. Michael retired from Dominion Glass as a master tool and die maker. He loved cottaging on Georgian Bay and spent many years in Tiny Township and with family on Parry Island. Michael is survived by his wife of 70 years, Maria, son Roman (Sheila), grandchildren Neil (Jenna), Kevin (Meg), Danny and Robbie, and great grandchildren, Tessa and Ben. He will be missed by his sister Anna and many nieces and nephews in Staryj Skalat, Ukraine, where he was the oldest surviving member of the village, as well as many family members in Germany. Michael would like to be remembered for his Ukranian heritage and especially the food and culture. He was also grateful for the many opportunities in his adopted country, Canada where he and his family immigrated after WWII. Due to Covid19, a private burial has taken place. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Meadowlands Retirement Home, including his PSW's, for making his past 9 years a joy to be alive. Forever in our hearts, minds and souls, "we'll be rolling" one last time.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Jul. 20 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
