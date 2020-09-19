1/1
Michel "Mike" PILON
After a courageous battle with cancer, Mike passed away peacefully at the Emmanuel House Hospice on September 16, 2020, at the age of 62. He was the dear son of Philippe Pilon (Lise Lirette) and Thérèse Roussin. Survived by his siblings Lise, Marc (Ghylaine), Jacinthe (Denis) and Francis (Huguette). He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, coworkers and friends. Mike spent his youth in Quebec with the family be-fore relocating in Hamilton, Ontario where he worked for 42 years at Stelco, Steel Wire, ArcelorMittal. He had a pass-ion for sports and he was a great golfer. Friends and fam-ily are welcomed to gather for a memorial visitation at FRIS-COLANTI FUNERAL HOME (43 Barton Street E, Hamilton) on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. A Cha-pel service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Please keep in mind, the physical distancing and wearing of a mask is man-datory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Donations to the Emmanuel House Hos-pice in Hamilton would be much appreciated by those staff members whom have taken good care of Mike or to the Canadian Cancer Society.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
