It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Michela Caruso on May 27, 2020, at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 87. Beloved wife and best friend of Giacchino (Jack) for over 63 years. Cherished mother of Maria McChesney (late Steve), Paula Rosati (Joe), Pat Caruso (Melissa). Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Daniel (Emily), Mark, Christopher, Jason, Leah and Kara. She is predeceased by her parents Pasquale Michelangelo Caruso and Paolina (nee Fragale) and her parents-in-law Pasquale and Raffaela Caruso. Michela was the dearest sister and sister-in-law of the late Rosa Caruso (Italy), the late Angelina Caruso and the late Raffaele Perri (Italy), Maria Caruso and the late Luigi Mariano (Italy), the late Michele Nicola Caruso and Wanda Ferraro (Italy), the late Giovanna and the late Michelangelo Butera (Canada), and Eugenia and Silvio Bozzo (Canada), the late Antonio and Angela Caruso (Italy), the late Maria and the late Antonio Caruso (Italy), the late Nicoletta and the late Raffaele Mirabella (Italy), the late Gaetano and the late Maria Caruso (Australia), the late Giuseppe and Antonietta Caruso (U.S.A), the late Giovanni (John) and Feliciana Caruso (Canada) and Domenico and Graziana Caruso (Italy). Survived by many nieces and nephews and Godchildren in Canada, USA, Italy and Australia. Michela was a dedicated employee of Hamilton Wentworth Separate School board. She was a member of the Sam Manson Bocce club where she enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Her talents were cooking, baking, gardening, canning, and making her famous sauce which she lovingly passed down to her children and grandchildren whom she adored dearly. Michela was an exceptional wife, mother and nonna. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals to the homes of many. And she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. Mom you were our protector, our best friend. Always selfless, nurturing and loving. You sacrificed many of your wants and needs for the want and needs of your children and grandchildren. You mentored us to have the knowledge, skills, and abilities we would need to be successful, and to always maintain our Faith in the Lord. You always encouraged us to be the best we could be. You demonstrated an abundance of unconditional love that has no end. We will cherish the countless memories of our dearest beautiful mother. Mom, we truly were so Blessed to have you as our mother/nonna. Sadly missed and always in our hearts, you will never be forgotten. We Love you, Mom. Due to mandated public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members. Special thanks to Father Mark Gatto for presiding over the services. Friends and relatives are welcome to leave an online message of condolence at www.friscolanti.com In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Autism Society of Canada, would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.