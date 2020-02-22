|
Peacefully passed at the Emmanuel House Hospice, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Filomena and Duarte Cunha, Salvatore and Maria Stravato. Adoring Nonna of Patrick, Madison, Marcus, Giovanni and Serena. Michelina will be sadly missed by many sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and Italy. A special thank you to the DiPierdomenico family for their love and support. Michelina had a passion for baking and commitment to all of her customers at the Hamilton Farmers Market. Through her baking, she leaves behind a legacy of showing love and making people happy. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Sunday, February 23, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020