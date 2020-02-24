Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelina Stravato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelina Stravato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully passed at the Emmanuel House Hospice, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Filomena and Duarte Cunha, Salvatore and Maria Stravato. Adoring Nonna of Patrick, Madison, Marcus, Giovanni and Serena. Michelina will be sadly missed by many sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and Italy. A special thank you to the DiPierdomenico family for their love and support. Michelina had a passion for baking that shined through her commitment to all of her customers at the Hamilton Farmers Market. Through her baking and dedication to family, she leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Sunday, February 23, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -