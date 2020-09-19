Micheline BOUCHER

1946 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that Micheline's family announces her passing on September 16, 2020 at the age of 74, following a brief illness. She will be missed by all her family and friends but has been received in the loving arms of her Savior. Micheline is predeceased by Joe, her husband of 34 years, in 2011 and by her cherished father Hormidas in 2018. Micheline will be lovingly remembered by her mother Gisele, her sister's Diane (Gerry) Barrett, Denise (Mike) Smith, Sylvie (Dan) Malloy and her brother Pierre (Debbie) Boucher. Her children Bryan, Heather and Darcy along with her 8 grand children have fond childhood memories of Micheline. She will be greatly missed by Ralph, her dear companion as well as her close friends and neighbors. A very special thank you goes out to the Hospice Niagara staff and volunteers for their kind and tender care. Respecting Micheline's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial Celebration of Micheline's Life will be held at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers Donations to the Hospice Niagara - Stabler Centre would be greatly appreciated by Micheline's family. Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the Memorial must bring a mask and respect social distancing.