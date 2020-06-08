Micheline MARTEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Micheline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Frank Fenlon for 25 years. Loving mother of Nathalie and Chantal. Proud grandmother of Noah, Ethan and Emma. Cherished sister of Bertha, Diane, Linda, Joanne, Dennis, and Mike. Predeceased by her parents Fernand and Anita St. Jean and her brothers Leo and Danny. Micheline will also be missed by her extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their excellent care. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Micheline to the MS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved