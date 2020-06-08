Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Frank Fenlon for 25 years. Loving mother of Nathalie and Chantal. Proud grandmother of Noah, Ethan and Emma. Cherished sister of Bertha, Diane, Linda, Joanne, Dennis, and Mike. Predeceased by her parents Fernand and Anita St. Jean and her brothers Leo and Danny. Micheline will also be missed by her extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their excellent care. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Micheline to the MS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.