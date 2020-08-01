1/1
Michelle Cabral
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness we announce the passing of Michelle Cabral (nee Henry). She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Dani Cabral and her children Maggie and Carlos. Daughter to the late Mike and Judy Henry. Loving sister to Tom Henry (Lisa) and Katie Thurston (Tom). Missed by close family friend Stephanie Logan. Cherished daughter-in-law to Saul and Suzette Cabral. Loving sister-in-law to Paul Cabral (Pat), Sonia Polaski (Peter), Luis Cabral (Henri Van Rensburg). Niece to the late Andrena Kowaleski (Bob), Cathy Monk (Greg), Valerie Lowery (Ted). Michelle will be missed by many cousins. She was a fun loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews who will miss her playful nature. Special thanks to the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre and St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hamilton SPCA to support Michelle's love of animals. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, 254 Garner Rd. W. Ancaster, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. COVID RESTRICTIONS, MASKS ARE MANDATORY. www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved