With great sadness we announce the passing of Michelle Cabral (nee Henry). She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Dani Cabral and her children Maggie and Carlos. Daughter to the late Mike and Judy Henry. Loving sister to Tom Henry (Lisa) and Katie Thurston (Tom). Missed by close family friend Stephanie Logan. Cherished daughter-in-law to Saul and Suzette Cabral. Loving sister-in-law to Paul Cabral (Pat), Sonia Polaski (Peter), Luis Cabral (Henri Van Rensburg). Niece to the late Andrena Kowaleski (Bob), Cathy Monk (Greg), Valerie Lowery (Ted). Michelle will be missed by many cousins. She was a fun loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews who will miss her playful nature. Special thanks to the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre and St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hamilton SPCA to support Michelle's love of animals. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, 254 Garner Rd. W. Ancaster, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. COVID RESTRICTIONS, MASKS ARE MANDATORY. www.dermodys.com