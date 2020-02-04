|
February 4, 2018 Every day in some small way memories of you come our way But if we could spend some time with you On this our saddest day Maybe for a moment Our pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you And whisper words so true That living life without you Is so very hard to do. We cannot bring the happy days back When we were all together But loving thoughts and memories of you Will stay with us forever. Forever loved and missed. Your family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020