Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle FABRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle FABRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle FABRIS In Memoriam
February 4, 2018 Every day in some small way memories of you come our way But if we could spend some time with you On this our saddest day Maybe for a moment Our pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you And whisper words so true That living life without you Is so very hard to do. We cannot bring the happy days back When we were all together But loving thoughts and memories of you Will stay with us forever. Forever loved and missed. Your family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -