Passed peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Katica for 50 years. Loving father of Vesna Stipan (John) and Kathy Fratric. Proud grandfather of Katrena, Jessica, Ryan and Adam, and great-grandfather of Kaleb. Dear brother of Petar (Ljubica). He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family and friends in Canada and Croatia. Private Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222), followed by a private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Stoney Creek would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
