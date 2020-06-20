Mike ZELOWSKY

In loving memory of my wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who passed away thirteen years ago on Father's Day, June 17, 2007. Remembrance is a golden chain Death tries to break but all in vain; To have, to love, and then to part Is the greatest sorrow of one's heart. The years may wipe out many things, But this they wipe out never - The memory of those happy days When we were all together. Missing you so much, wife Betty, Mike, Debbie, Kyle and Michelle



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store