1/1
Miklos (Miki) LAZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miklos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday September 5, 2020 in his 81st year, Miklos (Miki) Laza passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure at the Hamilton General Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Laza and her husband, Chris McHugh. Born in Hungary, Miki immigrated to Canada and was employed as an electrician for Eaton's department store until his retirement. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Emergency Department for the exemplary care he received, especially during his final hours. Deep appreciation to the nursing team for their compassion and for ensuring Miki was comfortable. A special thank you goes to the Effort Trust team at Miki's apartment. It's nice knowing that Miki was looked after in his senior years, as those friendships meant so much to him. With recent COVID-19 protocols, the family will hold a private celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hamilton Health Sciences for any designation.(www.hamiltonhealth.ca/donate/)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc.
2390 Haines Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y6
(905) 855-7565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved