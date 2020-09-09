On Saturday September 5, 2020 in his 81st year, Miklos (Miki) Laza passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure at the Hamilton General Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Laza and her husband, Chris McHugh. Born in Hungary, Miki immigrated to Canada and was employed as an electrician for Eaton's department store until his retirement. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Emergency Department for the exemplary care he received, especially during his final hours. Deep appreciation to the nursing team for their compassion and for ensuring Miki was comfortable. A special thank you goes to the Effort Trust team at Miki's apartment. It's nice knowing that Miki was looked after in his senior years, as those friendships meant so much to him. With recent COVID-19 protocols, the family will hold a private celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hamilton Health Sciences for any designation.(www.hamiltonhealth.ca/donate/
)