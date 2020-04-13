|
|
On Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 82, Milan passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital with his son by his side. Beloved son of the late Blajo and Dumca Bilaver. Loving father of Ed and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Lucas, Eric and Evan. Predeceased by his siblings Nikola, Ruzica, Anka and Krizan. Milan is survived by Tereza. A private family service will be held. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels. The family would like to thank everyone at Alexander Place for the wonderful kindness and care they showed Milan. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Milan are asked to please consider the Canadian Mental Health Association. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020