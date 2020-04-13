Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Milan BILAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milan BILAVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milan BILAVER Obituary
On Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 82, Milan passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital with his son by his side. Beloved son of the late Blajo and Dumca Bilaver. Loving father of Ed and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Lucas, Eric and Evan. Predeceased by his siblings Nikola, Ruzica, Anka and Krizan. Milan is survived by Tereza. A private family service will be held. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels. The family would like to thank everyone at Alexander Place for the wonderful kindness and care they showed Milan. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Milan are asked to please consider the Canadian Mental Health Association. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -