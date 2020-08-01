1/1
Mildred B. Hill
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Mildred "Millie" Hill announces her unexpected passing on July 30th. In her 86th year, Millie is predeceased by her husband of 60 years Ronald. A dedicated and loving mother and grandmother of Jeff (deceased), Jim, John and their families. Millie cherished her time raising the boys, teaching piano and socializing with her MANY friends and family. She enjoyed being a member of St. Andrew's United Church & choir and the Albertone Men's Choir as their pianist. It is our hope to hold a celebration in Millie's honour in the near future. We send a very special "thank you" to Chartwell-Deerview Crossing, in particular the 2nd floor Memory Living staff for their care, compassion and support during her residency "in the neighbourhood". Also, thank you for the compassion shown by the staff of the Hamilton General Hospital during her brief stay. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Andrew's United Church-Hamilton in Millie's name. She will be deeply missed and forever in hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved