It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Mildred "Millie" Hill announces her unexpected passing on July 30th. In her 86th year, Millie is predeceased by her husband of 60 years Ronald. A dedicated and loving mother and grandmother of Jeff (deceased), Jim, John and their families. Millie cherished her time raising the boys, teaching piano and socializing with her MANY friends and family. She enjoyed being a member of St. Andrew's United Church & choir and the Albertone Men's Choir as their pianist. It is our hope to hold a celebration in Millie's honour in the near future. We send a very special "thank you" to Chartwell-Deerview Crossing, in particular the 2nd floor Memory Living staff for their care, compassion and support during her residency "in the neighbourhood". Also, thank you for the compassion shown by the staff of the Hamilton General Hospital during her brief stay. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Andrew's United Church-Hamilton in Millie's name. She will be deeply missed and forever in hearts.



