Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lorraine STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Lorraine STEWART Obituary
In her 95th year of life, Milly passed away peacefully at St. Peters Hospital on January 10, 2020. Wife of James M. Stewart (deceased). Loving mother of Lorraine Lee (deceased), James (Chris), Gord (Heather), Brian (Darlene). Grandmother of Brett, Rebecca, Jennifer, Andrew, Amy (deceased), Jay, Nicole, Karen, Laura, Tim, Jill, Jeff, and Lisa. Great-grandmother of 12. Her sons and their families will be forever grateful for the exceptional care she received during her extended stay at St. Peters. Special thanks to the exceptional care she received from Dr. B Hattersley and her team of professional "champions"'. As per our mother's request cremation has taken place. Private family internment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -