In her 95th year of life, Milly passed away peacefully at St. Peters Hospital on January 10, 2020. Wife of James M. Stewart (deceased). Loving mother of Lorraine Lee (deceased), James (Chris), Gord (Heather), Brian (Darlene). Grandmother of Brett, Rebecca, Jennifer, Andrew, Amy (deceased), Jay, Nicole, Karen, Laura, Tim, Jill, Jeff, and Lisa. Great-grandmother of 12. Her sons and their families will be forever grateful for the exceptional care she received during her extended stay at St. Peters. Special thanks to the exceptional care she received from Dr. B Hattersley and her team of professional "champions"'. As per our mother's request cremation has taken place. Private family internment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020