|
|
Peacefully after a brief illness at the Brantford General Hospital on Saturday April 11th, 2020 at the age of 86, beloved wife of the late George Markle (2005). Loving mother who will be sadly missed by her children, Gord (Marilyn), Murray (Kathleen), Brian (Pat) and Bill (Linda). Cherished grandmother of Matthew & Andrea, Angela, Brent & Sasha, Brad & Lisa, Robin & Derek Morley, Jill & Steven Bouchard, Lindsay & Alicia. Loving great- grandmother of 18 great-grandchildren. Mildred will be sadly missed by her sister, Fran Poirier, sisters in-law Evelyn Durnford & Edna Jerome, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and granddaughter Emily (1982). Cherished and dear friend of Jackie Markle and Judy Chambers. Mildred was an employee of K-Mart for 25 years and since her retirement has kept in touch with co-workers. Mildred was an active and cherished parishioner of Holy Trinity Church in St. George. She loved to dance and never missed a Thursday afternoon in Waterdown. She enjoyed her supper friends that she would go out with on a Friday or Saturday night to eat and catch up on the latest news. Mildred had so many friends and always was glad to take time to sit and chat even though she was always on the go. Mildred was devoted to her family and deeply involved in all aspect of their lives. We all have special memories of her with our families especially at Christmas time. Starting with family Christmas dinner at her church and then Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day travelling to each of our homes and sharing Christmas with each family. We will cherish these memories for the rest of our lives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. A private funeral and graveside burial will be at Jerseyville Cemetery with Celebration of Life being held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the . Also, we would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Brantford General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for taking such good care of Mom and accommodating our needs during this difficult time for everyone, we are grateful. www.tollfh.ca "She was truly loved by her family for all her love and dedication and her spirit will live in us forever"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020