1/2
Mildred Mary (Baxter) JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on July 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital Hamilton in her 88th year. Beloved wife of 64 years to Alban and much-loved mother to Brad, Brenda and her husband Kirk, and Christine and her husband Blake. Forever remembered and loved by grandchildren Lauren, Ben (Meghan), Hannah (Mitch) and Jacob and blessed by great-grandchildren Lyla, Dawson and Sophia. She will be dearly missed by her brother Jack Baxter and his wife Barbara and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother William and sister-in-law Susan. Mildred was devoted to her family and her favourite times were when she was surrounded by those closest to her. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration in honour of Mildred's life will follow. Special thanks to Dr. Alan Taniguchi, Traci Leighton and nursing staff of 3 West at St. Peter's for your outstanding care. If so desired, donations in Mildred's name may be made to the charity of your choice. Online messages of condolence may be made in the obituaries section of Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel at www.dbburlington.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved