Peacefully on July 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital Hamilton in her 88th year. Beloved wife of 64 years to Alban and much-loved mother to Brad, Brenda and her husband Kirk, and Christine and her husband Blake. Forever remembered and loved by grandchildren Lauren, Ben (Meghan), Hannah (Mitch) and Jacob and blessed by great-grandchildren Lyla, Dawson and Sophia. She will be dearly missed by her brother Jack Baxter and his wife Barbara and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother William and sister-in-law Susan. Mildred was devoted to her family and her favourite times were when she was surrounded by those closest to her. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration in honour of Mildred's life will follow. Special thanks to Dr. Alan Taniguchi, Traci Leighton and nursing staff of 3 West at St. Peter's for your outstanding care. If so desired, donations in Mildred's name may be made to the charity of your choice
