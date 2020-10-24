Passed away peacefully in her 94th year on October 11 at Highgate Retirement Residence, Ancaster. She was predeceased by husbands Joseph Cihocki and Joe McLaren. She is survived by sister Joan Wolfe and by sons Doug Cihocki (Louise Dore) and Ron Cihocki and families. She will be missed by MaryJo McLaren with whom she shared a special bond, Robin McLaren and Tom McLaren. Mildred was a member of First Pilgrim United Church and former employee of McMaster University. Thank-you to the staff of Highgate for their excellent long term care and support. As per her wishes cremation has taken place with no visitation. Internment will be in Prince Edward Island at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to De Mazenod Door at St. Patrick's Church Hamilton or the charity of choice
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.