Peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital, Hamilton, ON., on Thursday December 26th in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Andreychuk. Dear and AMAZING mother of Peter of Hamilton, Paul (Jenni) of Burlington. Loving Babcia of Gregory and Eric. Predeceased by sisters Stella, Clara and Elizabeth; brothers Theodore, John and Rudy. Mildred was a proud retiree of Veterans Affairs Canada, past President of the Catholic Women’s League – Hamilton Diocese. Many thanks to the CNIB, the Oncology Dept. of Juravinski on Concession, staff at The Mayer Institute, and two of the most outstanding PSW’s, Camille and Shauna from Bayshore Hamilton, whose dedication and compassion are the BENCHMARK! Words simply cannot express the gratitude deserving of your role in Mildred’s care. Thank-you!! To the many friends and staff at Huntington Park Recreation Centre Pool (Tuesdays & Thursdays) thank-you to you all. Cremation has already taken place. A mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, 20 Idlewood Ave., Hamilton, on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11am. If desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020