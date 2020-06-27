Mildred ST. PIERRE
June 22 1925 - June 18, 2020 Mildred "Millie", passed away peacefully at The Village of Erin Meadows, Mississauga, 5 days from her 95th birthday. Mildred was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Rene St. Pierre (2012). She was the loving and proud mother of Diane Hodgson (late husband Gordon) predeceased Rick St. Pierre (wife Rose), Karen Becke (husband Paul), and Michelle Cain (husband Patrick). Millie was the beloved Grammie of Tracy, Tammy, Jonathan, Stephen, Christopher, Kyle, Thomas and great-grandmother of Allison, Maddy, Parker and Cooper. She was the second last sister of late Eileen Mallory (late husband Pat), late Phyllis Matthews (late husband Peter) and the late Theresa Neal. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date in Burlington, Ontario. A very special thank you to the thoughtful, caring staff at The Village of Erin Meadows long term memory care home.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
