Born September 29, 1935 in Saborsko, Croatia died October 30, 2020. Son of Jure and Mare Sertic, brother of Anne Hegedus and Mary Cosic. Husband of Frieda, father of Helen, Joseph and his wife Merydie. Grandfather of Paul (Chelsea), Rob (Kelly), Erica (Tyler), Maddie, and AJ. Great Grandfather of Clara and James. Mile arrived penniless from war ravaged Croatia in 1953. He married his loving wife Frieda and started their family. He worked for many years at Firestone. He loved to meet people, shoot the breeze and travel. Their travels took Mile and Frieda to the four corners of the world. He carried a keen sense of truth and honour wherever he went. Mile revelled in the company of his children and grandchildren who loved him dearly. They all enjoy distinguished careers in law and medicine. Mile reminded us to slow down and enjoy life: that "Today is the best day of your life because today is all you have" Deda would share his wit and wisdom at the "Resort". He died wealthy in the love of his family. His motto reflects his joy of life, optimism, and is a testament to a life well lived. "Nice Breeze," Deda. The family will be holding a private memorial. We would like to thank Dr. Ryan Cross and Dr. Randy Cross for their care and kindness. In lieu of donations and flowers we ask that everyone extend an act of kindness to someone in Mile's honour.