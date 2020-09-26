It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Milica Klisuric, surrounded by her loving children on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 80th year. She was the treasured wife of the late Petar Klisuric (2000). Devoted mother to Pavle and Donna, Ana and the late Ron Keus. Cherished Baba to Petar and Aleksandar Klisuric, Jacob, Nicholas and Daniel Keus. Her grandchildren is what she lived for. They were her pride and joy. Dear sister of Pera Basic, Anica Gal, the late Maksim and Jovo Basic, and Prija to Mladjo and the late Milka Cucuz. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews Zoran and Novica Klisuric, niece Ana Milankovic and their families. Milica will be sadly missed by many Kumovi, relatives, neighbours and friends in Canada and Serbia. Due to Covid-19 regulations, visitation and funeral service will be held by invite only. If you wish to attend, please contact the family. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (905-544-1147). Please take a moment to sign the online guestbook for the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Pocivaj u Miru Bozjem, draga nasa Mama i Baba. Volimo te beskrajno.