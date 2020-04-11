|
Our beloved Mimi died in the early hours of Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Mimi did not care for euphemisms about death and chose not to use them, so we won't say she passed away - rather, she died peacefully in her own home, as she hoped would be the case, with her youngest daughter by her side. Mimi was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Rev. Donald Gillies, and her parents, Lillian and Lockhart Johnston. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Stephen (Deanne), Maureen, Donna (Kevin) and John. Mimi was adored by her grandchildren Erin (Adam), Shauna (Jeremy), Craig (Katrina), Matthew, Kiera, Allie (Tyler), Geoff, Jenna, Sara, Lisa and the late Lily, as well as great-grandchildren Olivia, Henry and Teddy. Mimi was the dear sister of Donald (Helen) and Lock (late Anne) and sister-in-law of Mary (late Paul) and Barbara (Jim). Mimi will also be remembered by her extended family and many friends, including communities in Hamilton, Burlington, Toronto and on Muldrew Lake. Mimi was the kindest person anyone has ever met, with a loving heart and generous spirit. A gifted soprano, she performed on the radio from the age of 9 onward, singing in countless shows and festivals and winning many awards. Mimi was a much loved kindergarten teacher at Huron Street Public School in Toronto for over 30 years, and a frequent volunteer in the community. In the summer, Mimi was often found swimming at the lake or tending to her large moss bed and gardens. She loved crossword puzzles, contemporary fiction, travel that involved beaches and beach drinks, shopping at flea markets, a nice glass of Dubonnet at 4pm, George Clooney, murder mystery shows and ice cream. Mimi never swore but was highly skilled in using innuendo while feigning complete innocence. She was the best and we loved her very much. Even in the final hours of her life, Mimi was singing and making people smile. We are grateful for the love and laughter she brought to our lives, and will forever cherish the time we had with her. Memorial services will be postponed at this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of Mimi's favourite charities would be appreciated (The Stephen Lewis Foundation, Covenant House, The Kiwanis Music Festival.)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020