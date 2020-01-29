Home

Minke deLeeuw


1932 - 03
Minke deLeeuw Obituary
Peacefully in her 88th year. Beloved wife the late Jacob deLeeuw (2010), mother to the late Tiena (2012) Loving mother to, Peter (Donna), Hilda and Gary. Dear Beppe to Mindy, Danielle, Emily, Stephine, Miles and Hailey. Great-grandmother to Jacob, Seth, Tiberius, Robert and Arthur. Sister to Hilda (Evert). Predeceased by her parents Hendrik and Tryntje, her sister, Anne and brothers, Gerrit and Sipke. Born in Holland, she immigrated with her family to Canada in 1951. In 1955 she married Jacob and they started their family in Hamilton where they lived until 1965 when they purchased a farm and moved to York, where they lived until 2000. Upon leaving the farm they retired to the Holland Christian Homes in Brampton. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, from 6 - 8 p.m. followed by a memorial service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Maranatha Christian Reformed Church (33 King Ave. York, ON). A private family committal service and interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, York, prior to the memorial service. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
