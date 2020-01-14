|
Peacefully in her home, and after battling a long illness, on January 9, 2020 at the age of 60 years, Mira passed her spirit into God's hands. Dear daughter to Janina and the late Jerry Kuc of London, ON. Warmly loved daughter-in-law to Leslie and the late Rita Fearnside. Beloved wife of Don. Loving mother of Ryan Fearnside, and Courtney Durastanti (Mat). She will be forever cherished by her Grandchild Teo Durastanti, her sister Mary Gustar (Michael), brothers-in-law Bruce Fearnside (Toni) and Bob Fearnside (Irene), sister-in-law Jennifer Fearnside, nieces Lindsay, Riannon, Alaina, and nephew Andrew (Amanda). Mira blessed her family, many friends, and colleagues with her love and vitality, and will always be a part of the lives of those whom she touched. Love, always. Graveside Service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 254 Garner Road W. (Highway 53) to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1-1:30pm. A Celebration of Life will be held following, at Ancaster Fairgrounds, 630 Trinity Rd., Jerseyville, ON, from 4:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Please sign the book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020