|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mirko Pojic on Saturday, February 8 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 54 years to Jovanka. Cherished father of Mirjana (Jovo Banjac), Ljiljana Garic and Stevan (Silvana) Pojic. Loving grandfather to Mirko Banjac, Jelena and Diana Garic, Nikola and Aleksandar Pojic. Mirko will be deeply missed by his sister Mira Maucher and her family in Germany, As well as Kum Mico Bajic and family, and extended family and friends from Croatia, Serbia, Canada and the US. Visitation will be held at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek, on Monday, February 10 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Pomen at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1401 Barton St E, Hamilton, L8H 2W4 on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Reverend Father Vojislav Pavlovic officiating. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020