Mirle CHANDRASHEKAR

After a two-year battle with cancer, Shekar passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He joins his parents Boregowda and Venkamma, and his in-laws, Edward and Tina. Shekar is survived by his beloved wife Patricia of 50 years, as well as his daughters Jessica and Samantha, his son-in-law Ryan ("son"), and his grandson Colby ("Prince"). Survived also by his relatives in India, the United States, and Canada. Shekar was a proud Hamiltonian, and left his mark on the city. He was a long-time employee of the City of Hamilton, where he worked as an accountant and insisted that accounting was "dynamite." He was a long-time activist and had many causes that were close to his heart. Shekar loved the Buffalo Bills, Hamilton Tiger Cats, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors (especially Kyle Lowry), Tim Horton's coffee, literature, art, and music. But above all else, he loved his "precious jewels" (his wife and daughters). Much gratitude and many thanks to his health care team: Dr. Khan, Dr. Hong, Dr. Juergens, Dr. Swaminath, Dr. Grafham, St. Joseph's Home Care, LHIN, Bayshore Home Care Solutions, VON e-shift workers, and the Cancer Assistance Program. For all those who would like to honour Shekar's life, donations can be made to Empowerment Squared (https://empowermentsquared.org/
) and the Native Women's Centre (http://www.nativewomenscentre.com/
). Due to covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com