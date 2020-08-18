1/1
Miroslawa KRYSZTOFIAK
It is with great sadness the family of Miroslawa Krysztofiak "Mira' age 65, announces her passing on August 13, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John, loving mom of Pawel and his wife Malgosia and cherished grandma of Lenka. Mira will be missed by brothers and sisters and extended family in Canada and Poland as well as remembered by many nieces and nephews. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will be held at St Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 18, 2020.
