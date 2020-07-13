Peacefully, on Friday, July 10, 2020, with his family by his side, at Idlewyld Manor, in his 81st year. Predeceased by his wife Barbara (2006) and his daughter Kathleen (2005). Loving father to Mary and Paul McLeod and Teresa and her partner Jeff Snow. He will be fondly remembered and missed by his grandchildren Zachary, Madison, Malcolm and Bradley. He also leaves behind his sister Jelka Zecevic, brother Ivan, nephew Jake and his wife Debbie. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Idlewyld Manor for many years of care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A funeral mass will be offered at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the maximum attendees at church and the cemetery is restricted to 50 people and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.