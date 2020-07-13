1/
Miso (Mike) RAFAJAC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on Friday, July 10, 2020, with his family by his side, at Idlewyld Manor, in his 81st year. Predeceased by his wife Barbara (2006) and his daughter Kathleen (2005). Loving father to Mary and Paul McLeod and Teresa and her partner Jeff Snow. He will be fondly remembered and missed by his grandchildren Zachary, Madison, Malcolm and Bradley. He also leaves behind his sister Jelka Zecevic, brother Ivan, nephew Jake and his wife Debbie. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Idlewyld Manor for many years of care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A funeral mass will be offered at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the maximum attendees at church and the cemetery is restricted to 50 people and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved