It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mitchell Andrew Easton on September 4, 2020. Mitch is survived by his daughter Rachel Olivia (George), sisters Susan (Andy) and Kim (Ray), brother Cameron (Leslie), stepfather Al, and his beloved dog Phoebe. He is predeceased by his parents Norman and Lorraine, and by his sisters Judy and Karen. His sharp wit and sense of humour will also be missed by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mitch will be remembered fondly as a lover of music, films, and animals, and his memory will always remain and be held dear in our hearts.



