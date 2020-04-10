|
With profound sadness and an empty space in our hearts and homes, we announce the passing of our beloved 'Mo' Hamouda on April 5, 2020. Loving husband of 59 yrs to Eva. Caring and devoted father to Susan (Christopher), Inaz (Reid), and Hanem. He was (super) Opa to his grandchildren, Nicole, Luke, Zahra, and Charles. A certified professional electrical engineer by trade, Mo spent most of his career as a teacher, dedicated to making high school math interesting to his many students here in Hamilton. Our family would like to thank the Hamilton General Hospital, particularly 4-West (Cardiology) for their dedicated care over the past 6 months. Private funeral has taken place. A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020