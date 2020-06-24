Moira passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of John Perkovich for 54 years. Loving mother of the late Christina Perkovich (2001) , Alanna Smith (Adam) and Laura Ingles (Chad). Proud Granny of Austin Smith, Nathan and Owen Ingles.. She is predeceased by her brother John and sister Aileen and is survived by her younger sister Mary Teresa (Bob). Moira was beloved by her many nieces, nephews and God Children. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3-6pm. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00am. Private Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home at 905 632 3333. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.