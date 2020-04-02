Home

Moira Christine McGREGOR

Moira Christine McGREGOR Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Moira Christine McGregor on March 28, 2020 in her 70th year. Lover of all books. Of course the library shut down and then so did she. Her selflessness, sense of humour, and ability to find the best deals at the grocery store goes unmatched. Beloved wife of Don for 40 years, loving mother to Alicia and Danny, and devoted granny to her favourite wee man, Max. She showed us all what unconditional love truly is. She will be dearly missed but it comforts us to know that she has been reunited with Granny, Grandpa, Uncle Rob, Uncle Adam, and Aunt Sheila. We hope you are enjoying unlimited Manhattan's and continuing to be the bookworm that we know and love, oh so much. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020
