It is with sadness that the family of Moira Drinkeld announces her passing. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Tom; her daughter Glenna; son Paul; grandson Kyle; sister Sheena; as well as nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 31 Sulphur Springs Road, Ancaster. Interment and reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.