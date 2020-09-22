With great sadness we mark the passing of Molly Ann Schwarcz, beloved wife for 55 years of her husband Henry, and mother of Joshua of Jerusalem, Israel. Loving sister to Joan Herzog and brothers Samuel (Kate) and Michael (Vislette), predeceased by Daniel (Marta). Molly Ann was born in 1939 to parents David and Zelda Robinson of Hamilton. In her marvelous long life she had many careers, at the CBC, in education, travel and eventually as a psychotherapist but always foremost as mother and loving wife. She brought light, life and joy to many friends and her many relatives in Hamilton and around the world. A graveside funeral was held in the Temple Anshe Sholom cemetery. Shiva will be in the garden of 8 Mayfair Crescent, 2- 4 Tue-Thu, 12-3 on Friday. Mincha-Maariv at the same location 5:45 Tue-Thu. Please make donations to the Juravinski Cancer Foundation. We are grateful to the care of her doctors and nurses there and in the Juravinski and St Peters Hospitals.



