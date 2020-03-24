|
Passed away in Toronto on Sunday, March 22, 2020, weeks before her 89th birthday. Born May 5, 1931 to Isadore and Rose Silbergeld in Niagara Falls, NY, stepdaughter to the late Lou Wolfgang and sister to the late Michael (Penny), Dr. Lawrence (Lieba), and Jerry (late Joan) Wolfgang. Smart, hard-working and ambitious, she won a cultural exchange trip to Sweden in 1949, wrote newspaper stories from abroad, gave speeches and then graduated early from Buffalo State summa cum laude. She worked as an elementary teacher then married the late Wilfred Gerofsky and moved to Hamilton in 1953. Their 57 years together were full of love, romance and happiness. They traveled and filled their home with colour, music, books and art. Religious School Principal at Temple Anshe Sholom for many years, Molly later returned to public schools as a special ed teacher. All along, she worked with Wilf in his business, Leeds of Hamilton. Famous for her cheesecake and matzoh ball soup, she was a loving, proud and intelligent supermom to Dr. Susan (Phil Byrne), Dr. David and Linda (Dr. Keith Philips) Gerofsky and grandmother to Adriana, Nicholas, Robbie and Rachel. She was also a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. A small private graveside service will take place Tuesday afternoon, with a memorial service for family and friends at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020