August 19, 1934 - April 5, 2020 With deep sadness, the family announces, Molly in her 86th year, passed away at Billings Court Manor on April the 5th. The most adored wife of Len, for 65 wonderful years. Treasured mother of Julie (John), and Kaye (Brian). Beloved grandmother of Maria (Blake), Michelle (Mike), Jordan (Lara), Catherine (Chris), and Andrea (Greg). Fondly known as "Nana J" to her 8 Great-grandchildren, Eli, Mia, Hailey, Blakely, Evie, Johnny, Austin and Julianna. Forever loved and in our hearts. Molly came to Canada with her husband and daughters from Reading, Berkshire, England in 1974. She was the daughter of Kath and Fred Savage (deceased) and sister of the late Keith (Sue) both deceased. Molly was a vibrant lady, enjoyed life, always "had your back" and who loved her family deeply. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Billings Court. Due to the Covid 19 situation, a limited private family funeral will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405). In lieu of flowers please donate to Billings Court Manor, or . In rememberance of Molly, do a kind deed for another, and make them smile. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
