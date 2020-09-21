1/1
Mona Elizabeth SANTUCCI
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital at the age of 68. Beloved mother of Rocco. Proud and devoted grandmother of Silas and the late Hayden. Dear daughter of Rosemary and the late Albert Santucci. Loving sister of Joanne, Angelo (Tracey), Matt (Trish), Babe (Tony Thoma), the late Lisa, Al (Kelly), Patricia (Anthony Ramacieri), Teresa (Bob Jackson), and the late Marc (Robin). Dear aunt of Nolan, Luke, Daniel, Mia, Michael, Serafina Thoma, Marius Thoma, Savvas Thoma, Andy Burke, Torrie, Connor, Kelsey, Matt Hudson, the late Carla Hudson, Corey, Nick, and Baby Miles. She will be forever remembered by many extended family and close friends. Private Family Services will be held. Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories to the family through www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
