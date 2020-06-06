Monica Jones At 91 Years of age, passed away May 11, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. at the family home. At her side were her much loved cat, "Mickey", daughter Laura, son Alan and his wife Debbie. Beloved wife of Alexander"Alex" Jones (predeceased 2009). Monica was feisty till the end and will be missed and lovingly remembered by the above family members, along with grandson Cam Jones and Tim Leggett, along with granddaughter Jen Jones, great-granddaughters Hannah Jones Karah Leggett and Jayden Jones. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Sheilah Drysdale, of Nova Scotia. Special thank-you to nurse Tim for his care and family support during Monica's final days battling cancer and to Askalu PSW with Paramed for her genuine kindness. Mom looked forward to her "spa" days with you. Please share your thoughts and memories of Monica at Https://.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.