Monica Oline Groves. Born in New Eltham, Kent, England on August 8, 1925. Died in Calgary on Jan. 31, 2020. Predeceased by parents Matthea Ovrehagen of Lillehammer, Norway and Victor Sandy of London, England. Died in Calgary on Jan 31, 2020, after several years of declining health. Monica emigrated from England to Canada with her husband and young family and ultimately settled in Ancaster, Ontario in 1965. Predeceased by beloved husband Dr. John Tear Groves (died Jan 31 2005.) Cherished mother of daughters Joanna (Murray) Susan (David) Jane (Kevin) and son Tom (Monica). Beloved Nana of grandchildren Kate , Sandi, Emma, Jimmy, Sarah, Riley and Grant. She was the great-grandnana of Charlotte (Charlie) and Rowan. Despite challenges and limitations of declining health, Monica continued to find enjoyment in family, friends, food and festive occasions. Throughout her long life she enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, tennis, music and many canine companions. No service. Cremation, and interment beside John at St. John's Anglican Church cemetery, Ancaster.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020