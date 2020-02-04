Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foster's Garden Chapel & Crematorium
3220 4th St NW
Calgary, AB T2M3A5
(403) 297-0888
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica O. Groves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica O. Groves Obituary
Monica Oline Groves. Born in New Eltham, Kent, England on August 8, 1925. Died in Calgary on Jan. 31, 2020. Predeceased by parents Matthea Ovrehagen of Lillehammer, Norway and Victor Sandy of London, England. Died in Calgary on Jan 31, 2020, after several years of declining health. Monica emigrated from England to Canada with her husband and young family and ultimately settled in Ancaster, Ontario in 1965. Predeceased by beloved husband Dr. John Tear Groves (died Jan 31 2005.) Cherished mother of daughters Joanna (Murray) Susan (David) Jane (Kevin) and son Tom (Monica). Beloved Nana of grandchildren Kate , Sandi, Emma, Jimmy, Sarah, Riley and Grant. She was the great-grandnana of Charlotte (Charlie) and Rowan. Despite challenges and limitations of declining health, Monica continued to find enjoyment in family, friends, food and festive occasions. Throughout her long life she enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, tennis, music and many canine companions. No service. Cremation, and interment beside John at St. John's Anglican Church cemetery, Ancaster.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -