Morag Mills Dewar, 86, of Dundas, Ontario - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the Dewar family announces Morag's peaceful passing on July 13th, 2020 at Chartwell Willowgrove in Ancaster. Morag was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, John C. Dewar. Loving mother of David Dewar and his wife Niesje, and grandmother of Hayley and Emily and devoted sister to Una Riley. She will be greatly missed. The family extends appreciation to the staff at the Willowgrove for the care of Morag. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



