Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in her 89th year. She will be dearly missed by her children Barbara, Jim and Malcolm, and grandchildren Wesley, William, Emily, Richard, Sierra and Emma. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Margaret (Nee Byrne) and daughter Margaret. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., where a Funeral Prayers will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Moria to the Good Shepherd in Hamilton or the National Catholic Broadcasting Council would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020