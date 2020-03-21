Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
Resources
More Obituaries for Moria Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moria Margaret Slater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moria Margaret Slater Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in her 89th year. She will be dearly missed by her children Barbara, Jim and Malcolm, and grandchildren Wesley, William, Emily, Richard, Sierra and Emma. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Margaret (Nee Byrne) and daughter Margaret. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., where a Funeral Prayers will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Moria to the Good Shepherd in Hamilton or the National Catholic Broadcasting Council would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -