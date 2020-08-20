It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Morley Frederick Maddison, just two weeks shy of his 95th birthday. Dear father to Michael (Wendy), Lisa (Per) Tiqui, and Holly; beloved grandfather of Scott and Shauna. He will also be missed by his brother Walter (Joyce), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents George and Gertrude, brothers Gord and Bob. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service. Morley will be laid to rest privately at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.