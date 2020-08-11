1/1
Morley Jonathan BARTLETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mary. Loving father of Barry, Rose, Ron & Stacey, and Bonnie & Bob. Dear grandpa of Blair, Brett, Breanne, Joe & Jen, Allyssa & Dylan, Mandy & Josh, Brittany & Odie, Greg & Tyler, Shawn, and Tayler; and 10 great grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy, Lillian, Melvin & Ruby, Ellis, Lena & Pete, and the late Paul, Pauline, Harley, Vernice, and Keith. Brother-in-law to Sylvia, Albert, Gloria, and the late Felix, Delores, Robert, and Sandra. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Wednesday from 7-9 pm. where a family service will be held on Thursday. Interment Gill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. https://rhbanderson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved