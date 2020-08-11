Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mary. Loving father of Barry, Rose, Ron & Stacey, and Bonnie & Bob. Dear grandpa of Blair, Brett, Breanne, Joe & Jen, Allyssa & Dylan, Mandy & Josh, Brittany & Odie, Greg & Tyler, Shawn, and Tayler; and 10 great grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy, Lillian, Melvin & Ruby, Ellis, Lena & Pete, and the late Paul, Pauline, Harley, Vernice, and Keith. Brother-in-law to Sylvia, Albert, Gloria, and the late Felix, Delores, Robert, and Sandra. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Wednesday from 7-9 pm. where a family service will be held on Thursday. Interment Gill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
