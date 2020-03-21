|
Our beloved Morris passed away at St. Peter's Chedoke, Hamilton on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Betty. Proud father of sons Mike (Liz) and Mark (Patrick). Cherished Papa to Michaela, Simon and Joel. Survived by siblings Sophie (late Fred), Nettie (late Bob), Peter (Franny), Patti (Len) and late brother Paul. Morris was a favourite barber to many for over 47 years at both his Stoney Creek location and later at his home shop in Binbrook. Morris was also a talented wood carver and enthusiastic hunter. Heartfelt thanks go out to all the staff from Aspen Terrace at St. Peter's Chedoke, and a special thank you to his former home care worker Maria. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek. Cremation has taken place. Visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to either Binbrook United Church or St. Peter's Chedoke Nursing Home would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy, may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca "To the world, Morris was all about family but to our family, He was our world "
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020